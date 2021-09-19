Chris Gayle says he is 'going to Pakistan', Mohammad Hafeez and Mohammad Amir respond

After New Zealand abandoned the Pakistan tour due to security concerns, West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle's cryptic tweet about travelling to Pakistan has left the fans confused. Gayle, who is currently in UAE preparing for the second leg of the IPL 2021 tournament, tweeted, "I'm going to Pakistan tomorrow, who coming with me?"

The Punjab Kings player's tweet generated a buzz among fans and it got attention when The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) re-tweeted it from their official handle.

Some of the Pakistani players also responded to Gayle's message as seamer Mohammad Amir wrote, "See u there legend." Batsman Mohammad Hafeez wrote, "Welcome @henrygayle U r a true Champion loads of love from Pakistan"

ALSO READ | 'Don't blame the players...Blame government': Mitchell McClenaghan to Mohammed Hafeez

It can be understood that Chris Gayle's tweet is intended to pacify the situation as he is a cricketer, who is known for seeing the lighter side of things even during difficult times.

Before gayle, even Darren Sammy also voiced his opinion and said he has faced no security concerns during his multiple visits to Pakistan in the last six years.

"Disappointed waking up to the news of the cancellation of the Pakistan Vs New Zealand series because of security issues. Over the last 6 years playing and visiting Pakistan has been one of the most enjoyable experiences. I've always felt safe. this is a massive blow to Pakistan," Sammy had tweeted.

ALSO READ | 'It's an unfortunate scenario': Ramiz Raja urges Pakistan cricketers to channelise anger into performance

Meanwhile, the New Zealand cricket team arrived in Dubai after leaving Islamabad on a charter flight on September 18 as New Zealand was warned of a "specific, credible threat" against its team.

Some cricketers will fly back home and the rest will remain in the UAE and join New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad, ahead of that tournament commencing on October 17.

Pakistan and New Zealand were supposed to play on September 17 first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi, before moving to Lahore for a five-match T20 series.