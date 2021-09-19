'Don't blame the players...Blame government': Mitchell McClenaghan to Mohammed Hafeez

Mitchell McClenaghan responded to the Pakistan batsman Mohammad Hafeez's taunt for the New Zealand players after the tour was abandoned. The pacer asked Hafeez to not blame the players as they "acted on the advice" they have received.

After the tour got cancelled, Pakistani cricketers expressed their frustration and disappointment, among them was Mohammad Hafeez. He posted an image of the NZ cricketers, who were at the airport and wrote, "Thanks to the secutity of pakistan forces to make arrangements to @BLACKCAPS to reach at airport Safe & Sound. Wonder same route & same security but no threat today???"

In a now-deleted tweet, McClenaghan wrote, "Come now bro. This has a bad taste to it... Don't blame the players or the organisation... blame our government. They have only acted on the advice they have received. I'm absolutely certain these young men - all wanting to prove themselves wanted to play. they had no choice."

The New Zealand cricket team arrived in Dubai after leaving Islamabad on a charter flight on September 18 as New Zealand was warned of a "specific, credible threat" against its team.

The official New Zealand cricket website has informed that the contingent of 34 players and support staff are in Dubai and undergoing their 24-hour period of self-isolation.

Some cricketers will fly back home and the rest will remain in the UAE and join New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad, ahead of that tournament commencing on October 17.

Pakistan and New Zealand were supposed to play on September 17 first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi, before moving to Lahore for a five-match T20 series.