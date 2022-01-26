Chris Gayle, Jonty Rhodes react after receiving personal message from PM Modi on India's 73rd Republic Day

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day, a day to honour the prestigious Constitution of India which came into force on January 26, 1950. Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and plenty of important personalities were involved in the Republic Day parade in the national capital, New Delhi on Wednesday (January 26).

The 73rd R-Day celebrations is all the more special as it falls in the 75th year of Independence. Thus, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi personally wrote to some of the most loved foreign players in India, such as Chris Gayle and Jonty Rhodes. Both Gayle and Rhodes have been immensely loved by the Indians ever since the IPL came into existence in 2008.

PM Modi included Gayle and Rhodes in India's R-Day celebrations and the duo have also reacted to his messages. Gayle wrote on Twitter, "I would like to congratulate India on their 73rd Republic Day. I woke up to a personal message from Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi reaffirming my close personal ties with him and to the people of India. Congratulations from the Universe Boss and nuff love."

I would like to congratulate India on their 73rd Republic Day. I woke up to a personal message from Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi reaffirming my close personal ties with him and to the people of India. Congratulations from the Universe Boss and nuff love 🇮🇳🇯🇲❤️🙏🏿 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) January 26, 2022 ×

On the other hand, Rhodes shared PM Modi's message and replied saying, "Thank you @narendramodi ji for the very kind words. I have indeed grown so much as an individual on every visit to India. My whole family celebrates #RepublicDay with all of India, honouring the importance of a #Constitution that protects the rights of the Indian people #JaiHind."

Thank you @narendramodi ji for the very kind words. I have indeed grown so much as an individual on every visit to India. My whole family celebrates #RepublicDay with all of India, honouring the importance of a #Constitution that protects the rights of the Indian people #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/olovZ8Pgvn — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) January 26, 2022 ×

President of India Ram Nath Kovind had also addressed the nation on the eve of the R-Day celebrations. He told the countrymen in his speech, "My heartiest greetings to all of you, in India and abroad, on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day! It is an occasion to celebrate what is common to us all, our Indian-ness. It was on this day in 1950 that this sacred essence of us all assumed a formal shape. That day, India was established as the largest democratic republic and ‘we the people’ put into effect a Constitution that is an inspired document of our collective vision. The diversity and vibrancy of our democracy is appreciated world-wide. It is this spirit of unity and of being one nation which is celebrated every year as Republic Day. This year’s celebrations may be muted due to the pandemic, but the spirit is as strong as ever."

Many sporting icons of the country -- such as Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra, Sania Mirza, Sachin Tendulkar and the likes -- have also extended their wishes to the countrymen on the historic day.