Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra lead wishes from sports fraternity as India celebrates 73rd Republic Day

India has dived into celebrations as the rich and diverse country is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day, a day celebrated to honour the prestigious Constitution of India which came into force in the year 1950. Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and plenty of important personalities have, hence, been busy involved in the Republic Day parade in the national capital, New Delhi on Wednesday.

On the occasion, PM Narendra Modi tweeted and wrote, "Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!"

आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!



President of India Ram Nath Kovind also addressed the nation on the eve of the R-Day celebrations nationwide. He told the countrymen in his speech, "My heartiest greetings to all of you, in India and abroad, on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day! It is an occasion to celebrate what is common to us all, our Indian-ness. It was on this day in 1950 that this sacred essence of us all assumed a formal shape. That day, India was established as the largest democratic republic and ‘we the people’ put into effect a Constitution that is an inspired document of our collective vision. The diversity and vibrancy of our democracy is appreciated world-wide. It is this spirit of unity and of being one nation which is celebrated every year as Republic Day. This year’s celebrations may be muted due to the pandemic, but the spirit is as strong as ever."

Wishes have been pouring in from the sports fraternity as well. The likes of Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Neeraj Chopra, Sania Mirza and many others have also taken to their respective Twitter handles to lead wishes on the landmark day for the nation. Here are some wishes from the sporting icons of the country:

Happy Republic Day to all. Proud to be an Indian. 🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 26, 2022

May the sun in his course visit no land more free, more happy, more lovely, more prosperous than our own Bharat.

Jai Hind 🙏🏼#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/vdgzIRafZJ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 26, 2022 ×

Sharing something close to my heart - The “𝘙𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘗𝘭𝘢𝘺”.



Sharing something close to my heart - The "𝘙𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘗𝘭𝘢𝘺".

Happy #RepublicDay to all my fellow Indians! 🇮🇳#SportPlayingNation pic.twitter.com/RmeoLdydAY — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 26, 2022

After laying down countless lives, we got the rights to protect each life! Cherish it! Happy #RepublicDay🇮🇳 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 26, 2022

Greetings to every Indian on the occasion of our 73rd #RepublicDay. Our diversity is our beauty and I wish everyone peace, good health and happiness. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/6pedL3jnwc — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 26, 2022

For the unversed, this year's celebrations are all the more special as it falls in the 75th year of Independence. Thus the celebrations are marked as the 'Azaadi ka Mahotsav' across the country. Moreover, the yearly R-Day celebrations will now last from January 23-30. January 23 marks the birth anniversary of one of the great Indian freedom fighters, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, whereas 30th of January is observed as the Martyrs' Day.