Chief executive of ICC reacts to the prospects of India vs Pakistan bilateral series in future

The cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan is unparalleled, fans in the South Asian nations go above and beyond to support their teams. The buzz around Indo-Pak matches is just crazy and frenzy spreads like a fever.

Although, the neighbouring countries now square off only in the multi-nation ICC tournaments as the bilateral series between the two has been suspended due to political reasons.

The two teams last met in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman, when India lost the match by 10 wickets. India last hosted Pakistan in a bilateral series in 2013.

Commenting on the possibility of bilateral series between India and Pakistan in the future, Geoff Allardice, chief executive of the International Cricket Council replied on would the ICC get involved in Indo-Pak bilateral situation.

"Not in bilateral cricket. We obviously enjoy when they play each other in our events. But the relationship between the two countries and the boards is something the ICC isn’t able to influence," Allardice was quoted as saying by News18.

"Like any bilateral cricket, if the two boards agree they play, if they don't, then they don’t. I suppose we’re not seeing much of a change on the horizon," he added.

During the media interaction in Dubai, he was further asked about the World Test Championship. Allardice said, "It's just a pragmatic approach to keep them apart and let the competition function. If they both make it to the final of an ICC tournament, then playing each other at a neutral venue."

On prospects of keeping both the teams in the same group in limited-overs ICC events, Allardice said, "It depends a bit on where they are ranked at the cut off dates. Initially they were not in the same group for this event. But so much time had passed and they did end up in the same group at the revised group. I’m not sure how they are placed for Australia next year."