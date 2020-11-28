Chelsea's heavy spending in transfer window has put pressure on Lampard: Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspurs boss Jose Mourinho feels that Chelsea's heavy transfer spending has put pressure on Frank Lampard to win the Premier League this season.

Also read: 'We have to manage this': Carlo Ancelotti after losing Lucas Digne due to injury

"When you are favourites, you know why," Mourinho told reporters on Friday. "You have to accept that and you have to deal with that kind of pressure and responsibility.

Mourinho talked about the similar pressure he faced in such situations at different clubs.

"I was at clubs which were, let's say, champions in the market because of their powerful investments. I had to deal with that pressure. So now it's not for me to deal with that pressure, it's for others."

Chelsea spent over 200 million pounds ($266.08 million) to bring in Edouard Mendy, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz among others, instantly making them contenders in Lampard's second year at the club.

Lampard, who played under Mourinho and won two Premier League titles and an FA Cup, denied any rift between him and his former coach.

"We've always had a good relationship," Lampard said.

"When we are managers of big clubs that are rivals, it does change the relationship. Not in a bad way - I've got no problem with him."