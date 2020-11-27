'We have to manage this': Carlo Ancelotti after losing Lucas Digne due to injury

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti feels that his squad can cope despite losing their star Lucas Digne for three months.

27-year-old Digne is set to undergo surgery on Monday after sustaining an ankle injury during training this week, leaving the Toffees boss with only the inexperienced Niels Nkounkou as cover.

"It is a big loss because he is one of the best left-backs in Europe at the moment but we have to manage this," said Ancelotti of Digne.

"I think we will be able to adapt to the loss of Lucas Digne for two or three months.

"Three centre-backs can be an option still. We can use (Alex) Iwobi on the left without problem as a wing-back so we will see."

Carlo has witnessed many setbacks in his defensive position as Seamus Coleman is still absent with a hamstring injury and Jonjoe Kenny, while available, is not fully fit.

Ancelotti's 3-4-3 strategy was to help the Englis club's defence. It paid off as the club conceded two or more goals in their past six matches after a bright start to the season.

Everton is set to host Leeds on Saturday. However, the coach admitted that the formation is still a work in progress and there remain issues to iron out.

"Of course we have to be concerned, we have to be worried, because we conceded too many goals. It is too much," he added.

"We are working on this. It is true we scored a lot of goals in these first games, we were really efficient up front and our strikers did really well in this period, but we conceded too much.

"We have to avoid this and we have to have, in one word, balance.