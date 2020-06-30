Champions League: UEFA says knockouts still on despite surge in Lisbon COVID-19 cases

UEFA is not looking for a Plan B for the Champions League ‘Final 8’ due to be held in Lisbon, Portugal, despite several towns in the Portuguese capital preparing to head into lockdown as COVID-19 cases surge again.

UEFA has clarified that it is in permanent contact with the Portuguese Football Association while adding there is no reason to have a plan B. However, the governing body said that they are ready to adapt if they have to.

“UEFA is in permanent contact with the Portuguese Football Association and the local authorities,” the governing body told French sports daily L’Equipe.

We’re monitoring the situation: UEFA

“We hope that everything will go well and that it will be possible to organise the tournament in Portugal. For the moment there is no reason to have a plan B.

“We’re monitoring the situation on a daily basis and we’ll adapt if we have to.”

UEFA had, earlier in June, said that the Champions League 2019-20, which was suspended in March due to COVID-19 pandemic, would be played in a mini-tournament format with just one leg from August 12.

Recently, the Portuguese government said that those in the affected areas of Lisbon, not including the downtown, would be only allowed to leave home to buy essential goods or to travel for work. The measures will be reviewed later on July 14.

Meanwhile, there is uncertainty over the venue of the second leg of Manchester City vs Real Madrid clash, which was supposed to be held at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. With quarantine rules in place, it would be highly improbable for the Los Blancos to play the match in Madrid. Man City manager Pep Guardiola said that the Blues would follow whatever decision UEFA takes.