Jurgen Klopp hints at silent transfer market for Liverpool, says 'we cannot spend millions'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not believe he has to spend “millions” in the transfer market in a bid to put more depth and improve the current squad as he said that improving on the current crop of players is a tricky task.

There has been a celebratory mood in the Liverpool camp following their Premier League triumph after a 30-year-long break. However, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has sights on defending the title successfully in the next season. With COVID-19 pandemic likely to affect the cash-flow in the transfer market, many clubs may put a break on their spending spree.

Klopp’s Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions last week for the first time in 30 years with a record seven matches to go. Klopp said that spending heavy would not be easy or the right thing to do during the tough times.

The Reds backed out in the race for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner as Chelsea snapped the German up. The likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Adam Lallana also look likely to leave the Anfield this transfer window.

"COVID has, of course, influenced both sides with ins and outs, that is completely normal, and it's just not likely that it will be the busiest summer in the world," Klopp told reporters.

We try to be creative: Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's transfer targets

"But maybe at a later point in the year, if the transfer window is still open, we will know more. But this squad... look at it. It is not a squad you have to change now and say 'OK, we need this position and this position'."

He said he had a good 16-17 players who could all play at the same level.

"We cannot spend millions and millions and millions because we want to or we think it is nice to do," he added. "We never wanted that."

With Klopp ruling out ‘big signings’, academy players could be given a jump in terms of responsibility. Klopp has players in his radar.

"You have to be creative and we try to be creative," said Klopp. "We try to find solutions internally and there is still a lot to come. We have three or four players who can make big steps."

