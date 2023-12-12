Champions League: Manchester United's fate hangs in balance as Harry Kane's Bayern Munich visit Old Trafford

Manchester United’s Champions League hopes are hanging in balance as they take on Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich in Europe’s elite club competition on Tuesday (Dec 12) evening. The contest at Old Trafford will have huge bearings in the fate of manager Erik ten Hag as United face a tough run of fixtures in the coming days. Heading into the contest United will need a helping hand to progress to the Round of 16 while they need to beat German champions Bayern Munich. The night will also see Arsenal, Napoli and Real Madrid in action with qualification already secured. 🤯🤯🤯



What's happening tonight?#UCL pic.twitter.com/74GHu3YLFg — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 12, 2023

Currently bottom of the four-team group standings, United need a miracle of sorts to reach the R16 with them on four points from five matches. Bayern Munich are top of the table with 13 points in five matches and have already won Group A. Copenhagen and Galatasaray are second and third respectively with five points each. Interestingly, both Copenhagen and Galatasaray meet in the other meeting while United host Harry Kane-inspired Bayern Munich at Old Trafford in two weeks.

United’s only equation of reaching the R16 is simple, they must beat Bayern Munich at Old Trafford on Tuesday. However, they will need a helping hand from both Copenhagen and Galatasaray with their head-to-head clash should result in a draw. However, any other set of results in the two matches will see United get eliminated. If both the matches end in a draw and United fail to win on final matchday it will be curtains in Europe altogether for Erik ten Hag’s side.

A win for United coupled with a win for either Copenhagen or Galatasaray will see the Premier League side get relegated to the Europa League. If this is the case, United will be the fourth English side to join the second-tier European competition with West Ham United, Liverpool and Brighton also part of the competition. Interestingly, Newcastle United could become the fifth team to join the Europa League if results go against them on Wednesday.

