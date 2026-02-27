/Champions League: Man City Real Madrid to square off in R16, PSG face Chelsea in high voltage clash

The Champions League Round of 16 has thrown up some interesting draws, as some heavyweights of the game are set to collide in the pre-quarterfinal stage. In the draws made on Friday (Feb 27), Man City have been drawn against Real Madrid, as the two rivals meet again, having also squared off in the league stage. In another tie, defending champions PSG face Chelsea in a repeat of the Club World Cup final. Spurs, on the other hand, have been paired off with Atletico Madrid as the two will meet for the first time in a competitive match since 1963.

Real Madrid-Man City to face off again

The Spanish giants, record 15-time European champions, will host City in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu next month before travelling to England for the return the following week.

The clubs have already played each other this season, with Pep Guardiola's City winning 2-1 in Madrid in December during the league phase, in which the Premier League club finished eighth and Real ninth.

That allowed City, Champions League winners in 2023, to advance straight to the last 16 while Madrid had to come through the knockout phase play-offs, in which they beat Benfica 3-1 on aggregate.

2025-26 Champions League round of 16: Full draw

- PSG vs Chelsea

- Galatasaray vs Liverpool

- Real Madrid vs City

- Atalanta vs Bayern Munich

- Newcastle vs Barcelona

- Atlético Madrid vs Tottenham

- Bodø/Glimt vs Sporting

- Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal

PSG will be at home to Chelsea in the first leg after qualifying for this stage with a 5-4 aggregate win over Ligue 1 rivals Monaco in the play-offs. Chelsea progressed straight to the last 16 after finishing sixth in the league phase.

There is a record total of six English clubs in the last 16. None will play each other in the last 16 but there are two potential all-English quarter-finals.

Liverpool will have a last-16 rematch against Galatasaray, the Turkish giants having defeated the Anfield club 1-0 in September in the league phase.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United will take on Barcelona with the first leg at St James' Park -- the Spanish side won 2-1 there during the league phase in September.

Tottenham Hotspur were drawn to play Atletico Madrid, with the winners of that tie then facing Newcastle or Barcelona in the last eight.

Arsenal, who finished first in the league phase, will come up against Bayer Leverkusen and if they win that would then be huge favourites in a quarter-final against Bodo/Glimt or Sporting of Portugal.