/Champions League | 'Nazi salute after racism': Real Madrid vs Benfica second-leg also hit with controversy

The Real Madrid vs Benfica second-leg match in Champions League knockout playoff has eventually found something controversial to be associated with. The match, played at Santiago Bernabeu - home of Real Madrid, on Wednesday (Feb 25), saw one of the spectators raise a Nazi salute. The Spanish giants have launched a probe into the incident. In the first-leg of the playoff between the two teams, Real Madrid's Vinicus Jr was racially abused by Benfica player and the match was stopped good 10 minutes before restarting. As for the result Real Madrid won both the legs and advanced to the R16 with an aggregate score of 3-1.

Another controversy hits Real Madrid vs Benfica

Before the start of the second-leg match, the cameras panning on the spectators present in the stadium caught one of them gesturing a Nazi salute. The secutiy officials identified the person soon after the incident and the fan was subsequently ejected from the ground. The Spanish club issued a statement on the incident and informed asking the disciplinary committee "to initiate an immediate expulsion procedure" against the person concerned.

"Real Madrid condemns this type of gesture and expression that incites violence and hatred in sports and society," the statement further read.

Real Madrid vs Benfica first-leg controversy

The incident at the Santiago Bernabeu came after Real Madrid player Vinicus Jr was racially abused by Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni during the first-leg match in Lisbon. The match was stopped for 10 minutes before it started again and Vini ensured hsi team wins 1-0 before doing the same in Madrid on Feb 25.

After the racism incident, UEFA provisonally banned Prestianni for one match pending a detailed investigation which could lead to futher punishment for the Benfica player, who denied racially abusing Vini Jr.

Real Madrid in Champions League R16