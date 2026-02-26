/Champions League - How round of 16 draw works? Check all possible match-ups

Champions League knockout playoffs are done with eight teams qualifiying for the round of 16. The 16 teams will now face each other in two-legged home and away fixtures format for a place in the quarterfinals. The draw for Champions League R16 will be held by UEFA on Friday (Feb 27) at the headquarter in Nyon, Siwtzerland. The eight teams qualified for R16 after knockout playoffs are: Newcastle, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Bodo/Glimt, Atalanta, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Galatasaray. The top eight teams which qualified for R16 from the league phase are: Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Tottenham, Barcelona, Chelsea, Sporting CP, and Manchester City.

Champions League - How does round of 16 draw work?

To determine the fixtures, top 8 seeded teams will be divided into four pairs of two teams each based on their seeding, i.e., 1 & 2, 3 & 4, 5 & 6, and 7 & 8. Each pair of two teams will be placed in the R16 against relevent winners of knockout playoffs, which are placed as per seeding from previous round to determine the playoff seeds.

The draw will then determine the side of bracket for each seeded team (1st game home or away), starting with the pair of 7 & 8 seed teams and ending with 1 & 2.

One ball from each of four bowls of four pairs (in which top 8 seeded teams are divided) will be picked and the first team selected will then be placed on the reserved spot on silver side while the remaining team from the bowl of one pair will be placed on the blue side.

Champions League - Round of 16 match-ups

Once the draw is done, following match-ups could take place in the R16 which starts March 10 before the QFs on April 7-8 (1st leg) and April 14-15 (2nd leg), semi-finals on April 28-29 (1st leg) and May 5-6 (2nd leg) and the final on May 30 at Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Huagary.