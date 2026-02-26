Champions League - Which teams qualifed for R16? Check all playoff results and future schedule

The UEFA Champions League knockout playoffs are done with eight teams finalized for a place in the last 16 along with eight directly qualified teams. Four spots were up for grabs on Wednesday (Feb 25) after Atletico Madrid, Newcastle, Leverkusen, and Bodo/Glimt qualifed on Tuesday (Feb 24). The remaining four spots went to Galatasary, Atalanta, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Real Madrid. All eight teams played two-legged playoffs for a place in the last 16 in home and away format. Now, the UEFS will hold a draw to determine the R16 fixtures- also played in two legs in home and away format with eight teams moving for the quarterfinals.

Champions League - Which teams qualified for R16

Eight teams were already in the R16 aftr finishing in top 8 of the league stage while eight teams played two-legged knockout playoffs for a place in final 16. Below are all the team which have qualifed for round of 16

Arsenal

Bayern Munich

Liverpool

Tottenham

Barcelona

Chelsea

Sporting CP

Manchester City

Atlético Madrid (won playoff vs. Club Brugge)

Newcastle (won playoff vs. Qarabag)

Bayer Leverkusen (won playoff vs. Olympiacos)

Bodø/Glimt (won playoff vs. Inter)

Atalanta (won playoff vs. Borussia Dortmund)

Real Madrid (won playoff vs. Benfica)

PSG (won playoff vs. Monaco)

Galatasaray (won playoff vs. Juventus)

Champions League - Aggregate playoff scores of all teams

16 teams played two-legged knockout playoffs in home and away format with eight coming out victorious. Below are the final aggregate scores of all the winning teams in knockout playoffs:

Galatasaray 7, Juventus 5

Real Madrid 3, Benfica 1

PSG 5, Monaco 4

Atalanta 4, Borussia Dortmund 3

Atlético Madrid 7, Club Brugge 4

Newcastle 9, Qarabag 3

Bodø/Glimt 5, Inter 2

Bayer Leverkusen 2, Olympiacos 0

Champions League - Round of 16 match-ups

The UEFA will hold a draw to determine the R16 fixtures which will also be played in two-legged home and away fixtures and the round begins on March 10. Below are the potential match-ups in the Round of 16:

PSG vs. Barcelona or Chelsea

Galatasaray vs. Liverpool or Tottenham

Real Madrid vs. Sporting CP or Manchester City

Atalanta vs. Arsenal or Bayern Munich

Newcastle vs. Chelsea or Barcelona

Atletico Madrid vs. Tottenham or Liverpool

Bodø-Glimt vs. Manchester City or Sporting CP

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich or Arsenal

Champions League - When is Round of 16 Draw

The UEFA will hold Champions League R16 draw on Friday (Feb 27) at its headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland to determine the match-ups. Once the R16 matches are done, the QFs will be played on April 7-8 (1st leg) and April 14-15 (2nd leg).

The semi-finals amonf top four will be played on April 28-29 (1st leg) and May 5-6 (2nd leg).

Champions League - When and where is the final