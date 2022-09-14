Chahal is the only legit wicket-taking option, feels Aakash Chopra as he analyses India's T20 WC squad

BCCI named India's 15-man squad, along with a 4-man reserve list, for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 edition, to be held in Australia from October-November. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian squad saw the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel as the two pacers recovered from their respective injuries and made the final cut.

In the reserve list, the likes of Md Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar and Shreyas Iyer were roped in. The main squad primarily features the players who featured in the Asia Cup -- where India failed to make it to the final -- and, thus, many former cricketers and experts of the game have shared their take on India's line-up.

Aakash Chopra, former Indian opener-turned-commentator-cum-expert, also joined the bandwagon and feels Yuzvendra Chahal is the only 'legit wicket-taking option'.

"You have picked three spinners - an offspinner, a legspinner and a left-arm spinner. So you have picked different-different options but Yuzi Chahal is the only legit wicket-taking option in T20 cricket," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Chopra further opined, "The others are defensive options - make no mistake, that is the truth. You can see the numbers for the last 12 months, IPL included for both of them - Axar and Ravichandran Ashwin. Being disappointed with Bishnoi's omission from the main squad, he stated, "Ravi Bishnoi was a tempting option available to you. You are not thinking about Kuldeep at all, which is slightly disappointing, but he could also have been a wicket-taking option. But you didn't think about either of them."

"It will be very interesting whether you will be able to play two out of the three spinners in the XI. Will you be able to play either Axar or Ravi (Ashwin) along with Yuzi Chahal - that’s going to be a big one," Chopra added.

India's final 15-man squad for T20 World Cup 2022:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Standby players - Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar