India's campaign will be the same as it was at Asia Cup: Danish Kaneria warns Rohit Sharma & Co.

BCCI announced India's 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup on Monday evening (September 12). The squad was very much the same which took part in the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022 edition, where the Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue failed to play the final.

Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel returned to the main squad, after recovering from injuries, and were drafted in the main squad whereas Md Shami, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi and Shreyas Iyer were named in the reserves. Despite a settled squad at India's disposal, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has made a bold claim. Kaneria, who followed the Asia Cup closely, feels while Virat Kohli has regained form, captain Rohit and his deputy KL Rahul need to score big else India's campaign can go downhill, just like the continental tournament.

"While Virat Kohli has returned to form, the likes of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul must score big runs. Otherwise, their campaign will be the same as it was at the Asia Cup," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.