When FIFA released the fastest sprint speeds from the opening round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the name at the top of the list surprised many football fans. Australia defender Jordan Bos emerged as the quickest player of the tournament so far, clocking an impressive 36.7 km/h during Australia's 2-0 victory over Turkey. According to FIFA's official tracking data, only Norway striker Erling Haaland and Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov came close, both reaching 36.5 km/h.

Several globally recognized speedsters, including Kylian Mbappe, Son Heung-min, and Pedro Neto, trailed behind the Australian full-back. For followers of Dutch football, Bos' rise has been building for some time. For the wider football audience, however, the World Cup has served as an introduction to one of the tournament's emerging stars.

The 23-year-old recently completed the finest season of his career with Feyenoord. Establishing himself as one of the Eredivisie's most effective attacking full-backs, Bos registered nine assists, the highest tally in Robin van Persie's squad, while adding four goals to help Feyenoord secure second place and a Champions League spot.

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Player Speed (km/h) Jordan Bos 36.7 Erling Haaland 36.5 Abdukodir Khusanov 36.5 Mohamed Toure 35.8 Ryan Gravenberch 35.6 Alan Minda 35.5 Son Heung-min 35.2 Djed Spence 35.2 Kylian Mbappé 35.1 Pedro Neto 34.8 Esmir Bajraktarević 34.8

Growing into the 'Australian Bale'

Bos was not always known for his physical dominance. During his time in Melbourne City's academy, he was regarded as a technically gifted player but lacked the size and strength of many teammates. Australia midfielder Connor Metcalfe vividly remembers Bos' remarkable transformation. "Out of nowhere, just after an off-season, he came back and he was a unit."

The dramatic physical development has drawn comparisons to Gareth Bale. Like the former Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid star, Bos spent much of his youth as a smaller left-sided defender before experiencing a major growth spurt that transformed both his body and his potential. Bale famously grew around 20 centimeters during his teenage years, eventually becoming one of football's most explosive athletes. Bos has followed a remarkably similar trajectory.

Because he could not rely on physical attributes early in his development, Bos focused heavily on refining his technical skills. By the time his physique caught up, he had already developed exceptional balance, ball control, and football intelligence. Bos always believed his growth spurt would arrive. With his father Jacco standing tall, he often reassured skeptical friends. "I said to my friends, 'Just wait, wait and see',"

Today, Bos has become one of Australia's most dangerous attacking weapons. His explosive pace allows him to surge past opponents in transition, while his defensive background provides tactical versatility and reliability at the back. “I like seeing space in front of me,” “Lights show up in my eyes.” Those qualities were evident against Turkey. Despite Australia spending long periods defending, Bos completed 21 of 23 passes, created a scoring opportunity, registered two shots, and delivered a crucial defensive block. His ability to carry the ball into open areas consistently relieved pressure and provided an outlet for the Socceroos.

USA vs Australia Photograph: (WION)

Dutch roots and a bright future

Bos' story is deeply connected to Dutch football heritage. His father, Jacco Bos, grew up supporting Feyenoord before relocating to Australia in 1997 following a backpacking trip, where he met Jordan's mother, Sandra. A childhood photograph showing Jordan wearing Feyenoord's iconic red-and-white jersey has become popular among supporters. Years later, he is thriving at the club his father cherished from afar.

His next test arrives against the United States in a crucial Group D clash. Bos could come face-to-face with PSV Eindhoven defender Sergino Dest, another player with Dutch connections who chose to represent a different national team. Dest, often deployed further forward for the United States despite being a natural full-back, may find himself directly matched against Bos on Australia's left flank.

A standout performance against the co-hosts would further elevate Bos' profile, with several Premier League clubs reportedly keeping a close eye on his development. Despite growing transfer speculation, Bos has repeatedly emphasized that he is happy in Rotterdam. Adding to the family connection, his younger brother Kasey recently joined Excelsior on loan from Mainz, meaning both siblings will spend the coming season living and playing within a short distance of each other.