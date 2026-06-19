/'Deeply disheartening': Manika Batra questions selection policy over Asian Games squad snub, writes to PM Modi, sports minister

India's leading table tennis player, Manika Batra, has publicly questioned her exclusion from the country's main squad for the upcoming 2026 Asian Games, expressing disappointment over the selection process and calling for greater transparency. The 31-year-old Olympian was named among the reserves when the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) announced a 10-member contingent for the 2026 Asian Games on Thursday.

A day later, Batra voiced her concerns on X, saying, “My non-selection for the Asian Games 2026 squad is deeply disheartening, with no specific reason communicated. Questions arise on consistency, as different thresholds and considerations were applied in the previous selection cycle compared to my case. If the same rules are meant to apply as in the last Asian Games selection." "I have sought clarity on the process and respectfully request the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Hon'ble Sports Minister and Indian Olympic Association to look into the matter and ensure transparency and fair application of selection norms," she added.

TTFI selected the squad using a policy that gives 50 percent weightage to national rankings, 40 percent to world rankings and 10 percent to the selection committee's discretion. Despite being India's second-highest-ranked women's singles player internationally, Batra missed out on the main squad largely due to her absence from domestic tournaments, which affected her national ranking.

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The women's team will be led by Sreeja Akula, India's top-ranked female paddler and world no. 45. The squad also includes Yashaswini Ghorpade, Diya Chitale, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Syndrela Das. Swastika Ghosh and Batra have been named as reserves. The men's contingent will be spearheaded by G Sathiyan and features Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah and Payas Jain. Ankur Bhattacharjee and Ronit Bhanja have been listed as reserves.

One of India's most decorated table tennis players, Batra played a key role in the country's breakthrough success at the Asian Games. Alongside Sharath Kamal, she won a mixed doubles bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games. India's other table tennis medals at the continental event include the men's team bronze in 2018 and the women's doubles bronze won by Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee at the 2022 Asian Games. The table tennis competition at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games is scheduled to be held from September 20 to 28, 2026.

Asian Games 2026: India table tennis squad