/Forget the players. Merlin the duck and Osito the dog are stealing the FIFA World Cup spotlight

As World Cup excitement takes over Mexico City, some of the tournament’s most beloved personalities are not players, coaches, or official mascots. Instead, two animals, Osito, a rescue poodle mix, and Merlin, a domesticated duck, have emerged as fan favorites, delighting supporters and becoming viral sensations.

Osito the bicycle-riding dog wins over fans

Eight-year-old Osito has become one of the World Cup's most recognizable faces after arriving at Mexico’s opening match perched on the back of a cargo bicycle. Wearing a Mexico jersey, sunglasses, and a cap, the rescue dog quickly attracted attention from thousands of fans making their way to the stadium. Supporters stopped to take photos, record videos, and share their encounters online. Within hours, Osito was appearing on international television broadcasts and social media platforms around the world.

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For his owner, Jorge Rangel, the popularity is secondary to the special relationship they share. “More than a dog, he’s my daily companion,” Rangel, 50, said. For the past two years, Osito has accompanied Rangel on daily deliveries across Mexico City. The dog rides in a specially adapted cargo bicycle equipped with a comfortable rear compartment where he calmly observes the city while greeting passersby.

Their routine began unexpectedly when Rangel placed Osito inside a delivery box attached to his bicycle for a short ride. The dog seemed to enjoy the experience, prompting Rangel to improve the setup with cushions and modifications. Over time, longer rides became part of their everyday life. Today, the pair are instantly recognizable throughout the city. Children eagerly approach to greet Osito, while many people stop to take photographs. Some even mistake him for a stuffed toy because of how still he sits while wearing various outfits.

“He has a very gentle temperament. Everybody wants to meet him,” Rangel said. As a passionate football supporter, Rangel spent weeks preparing for the World Cup. He customized sunglasses for Osito, decorated the bicycle, and dressed him in Mexico’s national team colors to stand out among the crowds. “It exceeded all my expectations,” Rangel said of the response.

Beyond the costumes and internet fame, many fans are drawn to the deep bond between the man and his dog. Rangel adopted Osito during a difficult chapter of his life and credits him with providing emotional support and companionship.

“I didn’t know what it meant to love an animal until Osito came into my life,” Rangel said. The pair spend nearly every day together. If Rangel leaves without him, Osito makes his feelings known by barking, something he rarely does. Strangers frequently tell Rangel that seeing Osito brightened their day, offering moments of happiness amid the stress of daily life.

Despite the international attention, their routine remains unchanged. Each morning, they climb onto their bicycle and head back into the streets of Mexico City, continuing their work while bringing smiles to those they meet. For Rangel, the real significance of Osito’s fame lies in the message it conveys. The television appearances and viral fame are gratifying, he said. But what matters most is that people see the affection between a man and his dog, a bond that has unexpectedly become one of the World Cup’s most heartwarming images.

USA vs Australia Photograph: (WION)

Merlin the Duck becomes a World Cup sensation

Joining Osito in the spotlight is Merlin, a domesticated duck who has become another unofficial symbol of Mexico’s World Cup campaign. Dressed in a miniature Mexico football shirt and custom-made duck socks, Merlin gained fame during celebrations following Mexico’s 2-0 victory over South Africa in the tournament opener.

As supporters gathered along Mexico City’s iconic Reforma Avenue, the duck wandered among the crowds, attracting attention and generating countless social media posts. Videos of Merlin quickly spread online, leading fans to call for the duck to become Mexico’s unofficial World Cup mascot. "We are very respectful," said his owner, street merchant Karla Gomez. "We respect the (Mexico City mascot) axolotl as much as the (FIFA) jaguar. We don't like controversy, honestly."

Gomez, who typically sells beverages on the streets of Mexico City alongside her son Christian and Merlin, initially had no idea the duck had become famous. "It was a normal day for us," she said. “We thought we were passing by unnoticed, because obviously we never thought Merlin would have that boom.” Since then, Merlin’s popularity has continued to grow. Fans regularly stop the family to take selfies with the duck, who is often spotted cooling off in public fountains around the city.

"I'm Merlin's mum. I already consider myself as such," Gomez said. “For us it has been a surprise, truly. The fact that Merlin is the unofficial mascot of the World Cup ... we feel very pleased about such a situation and above all that people love my duck.” Inspired by famous animal predictors such as Paul the Octopus, Merlin recently participated in a playful match prediction challenge, choosing Mexico to defeat South Korea when presented with both national flags.