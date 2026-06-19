/'I could not see my team': Thomas Tuchel’s complaint forces FIFA to change photographers' positioning

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has won a dispute with FIFA over the positioning of photographers during national anthems at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Tuchel complained that photographers stationed in front of the dugouts blocked his view of the players before England's 4-2 victory over Croatia on Wednesday. Following feedback from several parties, including Tuchel, FIFA has revised its policy and introduced a compromise that has been used at other major tournaments.

Under the updated arrangement, photographers can be grouped together in a designated huddle, potentially closer to the halfway line. Coaching staff will no longer be required to stand directly in front of the dugouts during the anthems. Instead, they will be allowed to move to either side of the photographers, giving them a clear and unobstructed view of their teams gathered around the center circle. Despite the adjustment, it remains uncertain whether the changes will fully address Tuchel’s concerns.

Reports suggest that the The Football Association is still awaiting further discussions with FIFA regarding the matter. The Group L match in Dallas marked Tuchel’s first World Cup game as a national team manager. However, he said the experience was affected by the positioning of photographers during one of the most emotional moments of the occasion.

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United States vs Australia Photograph: (WION)

"I have to tell you something. I'm begging FIFA to change the position of the photographers in the national anthem, because I could not see my team," Tuchel said. "It was a very special moment, and I was standing in front of a wall of 50 photographers and I could not see one single player. It ruined a little bit my experience."