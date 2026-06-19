/Premier League: Arsenal to host newly-promoted Coventry City in opening match of 2026-27 season. Check full opening weekend fixtures here

Newly promoted Coventry City will start their first top-flight campaign in 25 years with a blockbuster trip to defending Premier League champions Arsenal on August 21 . The opening fixture of the 2026-27 Premier League season will see Mikel Arteta's title-winning Arsenal side welcome the Sky Blues to the Emirates Stadium, marking Coventry's long-awaited return to England's highest division. Hull City, promoted through the Championship play-offs, will host Manchester United on August 22. Fellow newcomers Ipswich Town will start their campaign at home against Sunderland.

Manchester City enter a new era following Pep Guardiola's departure, opening their season against Bournemouth on August 23. Bournemouth also begin under new manager Marco Rose. Liverpool's first Premier League match under Andoni Iraola comes against Newcastle United, while Chelsea begin life under Xabi Alonso with a London derby away at Fulham on August 24.

Premier League opening weekend fixtures 2026-27:

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Friday, 21 August

Arsenal vs Coventry City (20:00)

Saturday, 22 August

Hull City vs Manchester United (12:30)

Everton vs Crystal Palace (15:00)

Ipswich Town vs Sunderland (15:00)

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United (15:00)

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur (17:30)

Sunday, 23 August

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa (14:00)

Manchester City vs Bournemouth (14:00)

Liverpool vs Newcastle United (16:30)

Monday, 24 August

Fulham vs Chelsea (20:00)

When does the Premier League season start?

The 2026-27 Premier League campaign begins on August 21, just 34 days after the FIFA World Cup final in the United States. The season concludes on May 30, 2027, with the UEFA Champions League final scheduled six days later. Due to the World Cup calendar, both the start and finish dates have been pushed later than usual. The season will feature 33 weekend rounds and five midweek rounds.

The Premier League has said the schedule will be designed to avoid domestic competition clashes with UEFA competition dates, wherever possible. Nine Premier League clubs will compete in Europe during the season, equalling the competition's record. Champions League participants include Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Liverpool. Bournemouth, Sunderland and Crystal Palace will compete in the Europa League, while Brighton & Hove Albion will feature in the Conference League. The festive fixture schedule will continue to avoid congestion, with no two match rounds taking place within 60 hours of each other.

Instead of three separate international breaks in September, October and November, the first two breaks will be combined into a new three-week international window beginning after the weekend of 19-20 September. The November international break remains unchanged.

What are the key rule changes for the 2026-27 season?

Premier League referees will adopt updated guidance regarding hair-pulling incidents after three players were sent off for the offence during the 2025-26 campaign. Officials will no longer automatically issue red cards in every case. Greater consideration will be given to the force used and the player's intent. Referees will be instructed to assess whether there was a clear and deliberate action involving excessive force and/or brutality.

The adjustment aims to provide flexibility in situations where a player unintentionally grabs an opponent's hair. Match officials will also increase scrutiny on grappling and holding inside the penalty area, particularly during corners and set-pieces. Referees will focus on holding actions that have clear material impact, including players who are clearly only focused on opponents and making a holding action.