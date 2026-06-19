/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 9 live streaming: When and where to watch matches in India?

The first few days of the FIFA World Cup 2026 have already delivered excitement, memorable moments and plenty of talking points. Now, attention turns to Day 9, which features several interesting matches, with some strong teams set to begin their campaigns. The action begins with a Group D clash between USA and Australia at 12:30 AM IST. Later, Turkiye will face Paraguay in another Group D fixture at 8:30 AM IST. In Group C, Scotland will take on Morocco at Boston Stadium at 3:30 AM IST; Brazil meet Haiti at 6:00 AM IST. The final match of the day will see Netherlands face Sweden in a Group F encounter at 10:30 PM IST.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 9: Live streaming details

When will FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 9 matches take place?

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The USA vs Australia, Scotland vs Morocco, Brazil vs Haiti, Turkiye vs Paraguay and Netherlands vs Sweden matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place on Saturday (Jun 20) in India.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Which TV channel will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 9 matches live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 9 matches between USA vs Australia, Scotland vs Morocco, Brazil vs Haiti, Turkiye vs Paraguay and Netherlands vs Sweden, will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 9 matches live streaming in India?