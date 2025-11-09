/Can Max Verstappen still retain F1 title ahead of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris? Here's what stats say

The Formula One season is all set for a pulsating finale as the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are in pole position to win their maiden title. However, eyes can’t be taken off four-time defending champion Max Verstappen as he battles to match Michael Schumacher’s record of five consecutive F1 title wins. However, that equation will need a huge helping hand as he stays at arm’s length with just four races to go. So here’s how Verstappen can still win the F1 title and how he needs to carry on.

What is the current scenario?

At the time of writing, after the completion of the São Paulo Sprint Race (main race yet to happen), Dutchman Verstappen sits third with 326 points. His nearest competitors, Norris (365 points) and Piastri (356 points) are in pole position to win their maiden title. While George Russell (264 points) is also in the reckoning while sitting fourth, however, his bid will end sooner rather than later as he will run out of races to catch drivers above him.

As things stand, including the Sao Paulo main race, there are four races, including a sprint race in Qatar. Adding extra point to the tally for the fastest race, the remaining four races constitute 112 points (25*4 points + 4 points for fastest lap + 8 points for sprint race).

This means Verstappen can reach a maximum of 438 points in case he wins all the available points. This also means Norris and Piastri need to reach the bar of 439 points (which will be lower as races progress) to outpower the Dutchman in the F1 title race.

On the flip side, if Verstappen is to win the title, he must hope neither Norris nor Piastri catches him. In this case, if Verstappen achieves the maximum mark of 438 points, both McLaren drivers should finish with 437 or fewer points. This also means Norris or Piastri should not collect 72 or 81 points, respectively, in the remainder of the season.

However, the above margin will change in case Verstappen keeps dropping points in the remaining four races in the season.

Four races remaining

Nov 9 – Sao Paulo (Main Race)

Nov 20-22 – Las Vegas

Nov 28-30 – Qatar (Sprint Race included)

Dec 5-7 – Abu Dhabi