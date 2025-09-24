/Michael Schumacher health: All you need to know about Formula One legend's current condition

The Formula One 2025 season is drawing attention, with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri leading the driver standings. Away from the spotlight, former Formula One champion Michael Schumacher continues his recovery following his near-fatal skiing accident in December 2013. So, how is the German doing as he continues to recover away from the media and social media spotlight, and what is the latest update?

Michael Schumacher health condition

Since the tragic accident in December 2013, Schumacher has been recovering at his home in Switzerland, with his family maintaining confidentiality. There have been very few updates on his health from his family, with very few people visiting the F1 legend. In 2014, The Telegraph reported that Schumacher was paralysed and wheelchair-bound.

In September 2021, upon the release of a Netflix documentary about the F1 legend’s life, a rare update was made public by his family. Schumacher’s wife Corinna said the 91-time grand prix winner is “different, but he’s here”.

"He still shows me how strong he is every day,” said Corinna. "We're trying to carry on as a family.”

She added, "We live together at home. We do therapy.

"We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he's comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond.

"And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will. And we are getting on with our lives.”

According to German media in December 2023, Schumacher continues to recover from the accident and is monitored by a 15-member medical team. According to a few reports, $120,000 is spent on Schumacher’s health every week.

What happened to Schumacher?

Following his retirement from Formula 1 at the end of 2012, Schumacher was on holiday in late 2013 with his family – his wife Corinna, son Mick, and daughter Gina – as well as some family friends, in the upmarket resort of Meribel in France.

At 11 AM local time on 29 Dec 2013, Schumacher hit one of the several exposed rocks in the uncleared section of snow and lost control. Launched through the air, Schumacher fell and collided with another rock 10 metres away, striking the right side of his head.