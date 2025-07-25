/ Who is the richest F1 driver in 2025? Full details revealed

Formula 1 is not only about fast cars and races but also about substantial money and penthouses. Drivers don’t just compete for points and trophies; they earn massive pay cheques, sign fancy brand deals, and invest in businesses off the track. Some of them live in Monaco, own luxury homes, or run their own companies. In 2025, the richest F1 stars are earning more than many other athletes around the world. Their wealth comes from race contracts, personal sponsorships, social media influence, fashion labels, and esports teams. Now, let's dive deep into the top 10 richest F1 drivers this year, based on their net worth as per CNBC TV18.

10. George Russell – ₹133 crore ($16 million)

Now leading the Mercedes team after Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari, Russell is young but already among the top 10.

9. Esteban Ocon – ₹175 crore ($21 million)

He’s been in F1 for almost 10 years. In 2025, he joined Haas and continues to earn from both racing and sponsorships.

8. Lando Norris – ₹250 crore ($30 million)

After helping McLaren win the Constructors’ title in 2024, Norris has seen a major rise in earnings. He owns a gaming brand called Quadrant and also operates a go-kart line.

7. Pierre Gasly – ₹275 crore ($33 million)

With a high salary and a new long-term deal with Alpine, Gasly remains one of the top-paid midfield drivers.

6. Carlos Sainz – ₹415 crore ($50 million)

The former Ferrari driver now races for Williams. He’s featured in Forbes’ high earners list and is well-known all over.

5. Lance Stroll – ₹415 crore ($50 million)

Lance's dad owns Aston Martin F1, but Lance’s wealth comes from his race contracts and personal sponsors.

4. Charles Leclerc – ₹415 crore ($50 million)

Ferrari’s top man has a huge salary and several brand endorsements. He’s also a fan favourite.

3. Max Verstappen – ₹1800 crore ($217 million)

The four-time world champion sets a massive income from Red Bull, side ventures, and even rumours of a Mercedes switch.

2. Fernando Alonso – ₹1990 crore ($240 million)

With over 20 years in F1, Alonso has built an empire through racing, sports centres, and business management.

1. Lewis Hamilton – ₹3590 crore ($434 million)