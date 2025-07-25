/ Who is the richest F1 driver in 2025? Full details revealed

Formula One is one of the most exciting and widely followed sports worldwide. With massive fan bases and high-speed racing, it also brings in huge money for the drivers. Here's a look at the top 10 highest-earning F1 drivers this season..
Formula 1 is not only about fast cars and races but also about substantial money and penthouses. Drivers don’t just compete for points and trophies; they earn massive pay cheques, sign fancy brand deals, and invest in businesses off the track. Some of them live in Monaco, own luxury homes, or run their own companies. In 2025, the richest F1 stars are earning more than many other athletes around the world. Their wealth comes from race contracts, personal sponsorships, social media influence, fashion labels, and esports teams. Now, let's dive deep into the top 10 richest F1 drivers this year, based on their net worth as per CNBC TV18.
Now leading the Mercedes team after Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari, Russell is young but already among the top 10.
He’s been in F1 for almost 10 years. In 2025, he joined Haas and continues to earn from both racing and sponsorships.
After helping McLaren win the Constructors’ title in 2024, Norris has seen a major rise in earnings. He owns a gaming brand called Quadrant and also operates a go-kart line.
With a high salary and a new long-term deal with Alpine, Gasly remains one of the top-paid midfield drivers.
The former Ferrari driver now races for Williams. He’s featured in Forbes’ high earners list and is well-known all over.
Lance's dad owns Aston Martin F1, but Lance’s wealth comes from his race contracts and personal sponsors.
Ferrari’s top man has a huge salary and several brand endorsements. He’s also a fan favourite.
The four-time world champion sets a massive income from Red Bull, side ventures, and even rumours of a Mercedes switch.
With over 20 years in F1, Alonso has built an empire through racing, sports centres, and business management.
Lewis leads the tally with a net worth of $434 million. His money comes from F1, fashion, film, and owning stakes in sports teams. He is a true legend on and off the track.