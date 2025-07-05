/The science of speed: How Ferrari’s SF90 uses F1 racing car techniques to cheat the wind

Ferrari SF90 Stradale uses Formula One-inspired aerodynamics like active flaps, S-duct, and rear wings to boost speed, grip, and cooling. Light carbon fiber body and the smart airflow design help it stay stable, fast, and cool on the road like an F1 car.
Ferrari’s SF90 Stradale is designed to move through the air with the precision of a Formula One car. Engineers used F1 techniques to shape every curve for maximum speed and stability.
The SF90 Stradale features active aerodynamic elements. Adjustable flaps and vents change position at different speeds, helping the car stay stable and reduce drag when it is needed.
Inspired by F1, the SF90’s S-duct channels air through the nose, increasing downforce on the front wheels. The front splitter manages airflow under the car, improving grip and balance.
The car’s flat underbody and rear diffuser guide air smoothly beneath the chassis. This reduces turbulence and creates suction, pressing the car to the road at high speeds.
The SF90’s rear wing and Gurney flap adjust automatically. At high speed, they provide extra downforce for cornering. At lower speeds, they reduce drag to boost acceleration and efficiency.
Specially shaped ducts direct air to cool the brakes and engine without disturbing the car’s aerodynamics. This keeps performance high and ensures reliability during fast driving.
Ferrari uses carbon fibre and aluminium to keep the SF90 light and strong. The car’s design, from its bodywork to its electronics, borrows heavily from Ferrari’s F1.