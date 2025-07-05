LOGIN
The science of speed: How Ferrari’s SF90 uses F1 racing car techniques to cheat the wind

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 05, 2025, 21:57 IST | Updated: Jul 05, 2025, 21:57 IST

Ferrari SF90 Stradale uses Formula One-inspired aerodynamics like active flaps, S-duct, and rear wings to boost speed, grip, and cooling. Light carbon fiber body and the smart airflow design help it stay stable, fast, and cool on the road like an F1 car.

Ferrari’s F1 Aerodynamics on the Road
(Photograph:X)

Ferrari’s F1 Aerodynamics on the Road

Ferrari’s SF90 Stradale is designed to move through the air with the precision of a Formula One car. Engineers used F1 techniques to shape every curve for maximum speed and stability.

Active Aero Systems
(Photograph:Ferrari)

Active Aero Systems

The SF90 Stradale features active aerodynamic elements. Adjustable flaps and vents change position at different speeds, helping the car stay stable and reduce drag when it is needed.

S-Duct and Front Splitter
(Photograph:Ferrari)

S-Duct and Front Splitter

Inspired by F1, the SF90’s S-duct channels air through the nose, increasing downforce on the front wheels. The front splitter manages airflow under the car, improving grip and balance.

Underbody Airflow Management
(Photograph:Ferrari)

Underbody Airflow Management

The car’s flat underbody and rear diffuser guide air smoothly beneath the chassis. This reduces turbulence and creates suction, pressing the car to the road at high speeds.

Rear Wing and Gurney Flap
(Photograph:Ferrari)

Rear Wing and Gurney Flap

The SF90’s rear wing and Gurney flap adjust automatically. At high speed, they provide extra downforce for cornering. At lower speeds, they reduce drag to boost acceleration and efficiency.

Cooling and Brake Ducts
(Photograph:Ferrari)

Cooling and Brake Ducts

Specially shaped ducts direct air to cool the brakes and engine without disturbing the car’s aerodynamics. This keeps performance high and ensures reliability during fast driving.

Lightweight Materials and F1 Tech
(Photograph:Reuters)

Lightweight Materials and F1 Tech

Ferrari uses carbon fibre and aluminium to keep the SF90 light and strong. The car’s design, from its bodywork to its electronics, borrows heavily from Ferrari’s F1.

