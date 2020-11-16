Buttler lauds this South African batsman and calls him 'favourite player in the world'

English player Jos Buttler lauded South African skipper Quinton de Kock as one of his "favourite players in the world" ahead of their series.

Respective opening batsmen have been in good form and will play vital role for their teams in this series.

"I'm a huge fan of his," Buttler told reporters on Monday before the squad left for Cape Town. "He is a fantastic player with an excellent cricket brain. I really enjoy how he views the game and looks to take it on.

"He is one of my favourite players in the world at the moment, and is brilliant with the bat and as a wicketkeeper."

Buttler is a wicketkeeper for the English side.

England will play six limited-overs matches in South Africa between November 27 and December 9, including three ODIs, but it is the shortest format that will carry the most interest with looming Twenty20 World Cups next year and in 2022.

Buttler also said that the T20 series will help Englnd work through their selection permutations.

"To win the series is the ultimate aim, but also building towards the World Cups. In 50-over cricket we did that, winning and learning at the same time ahead of the (2019) tournament.

"Winning gives you confidence and clarity about your side. The 50-over team (that won the World Cup) nearly picked itself towards the end of that cycle.

"That gives you a lot of confidence, you are familiar with your own role and what to expect from your team mates."