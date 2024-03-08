Brighton fans subject to more attacks after stabbing incident during Europa League trip to Rome

Brighton and Hove Albion fans were subjected to further attacks during their torrid trip to the Italian capital, the English club said in a statement on Thursday (Mar 7). The Roma fans threw bottles, coins and lighters at the Brighton fans during the Europa League Round of 16 clash, which the Serie A club won 4-0.

The Brighton fans were camped in the away section of the Stadio Olimpico and despite the strong presence of stewards, Roma Ultras managed to hurl the projectiles.

"We are aware of the bottles, coins and lighters being thrown by home supporters into the away end," a statement from the Premier League club read.

"We have reported to UEFA and Italian Police and requested immediate action be taken."

The incident came hours after two Brighton fans were stabbed and mugged in the Monti neighbourhood of the city by a group of six to seven people wearing masks.

The Brighton fans had also their wallets and identity documents stolen by the attackers who inflicted stab wounds on their legs. The city police said the two men had been admitted to a hospital where they were reported to be "OK'.

Officers have said they are looking for the attackers but so far, none of them had been identified.

“We are aware of the incident reported in Italian media last night. Have spoken to both Brighton fans who are OK. We reiterate the advice of the club published on the pre-match info,” Darren Balkham, Brighton’s police liaison officer, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

This is not the first instance when fans have been physically assaulted in Italy during a European away match. In November last year, hooded attackers stabbed a Paris Saint-Germain supporter ahead of the French club's Champions League match against AC Milan.

Brighton lose in first leg

Brighton received a reality check on their first sojourn in European football as Roma slapped them with two goals in each half to take the first-leg tie. Manager Roberto De Zerbi said his team played less than 20 per cent of their ability as Roma showed their experience.

“We created a lot of chances - the same perhaps in numbers - but Roma played with a different speed and habits to win the game. It’s the first time Brighton played in the Europa League last 16 – it’s a big level for us but I know we played 20 per cent less than our potential.

The second leg will be played next week on Thursday (Mar 14) as Roma travel to Amex Stadium.