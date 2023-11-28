Watch | Newcastle United and PSG fans clash ahead of Champions League match in Paris

Supporters of Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain clashed in the streets of Paris ahead of the hotly-anticipated UEFA Champions League (UCL) match at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night (Nov 28).

The Newcastle supporters are in the French capital for their fifth European game of the season. However, prior to the match, videos going viral on social media showed the Magpies being targeted by PSG Ultra groups.

The Newcastle supporters gathered for pre-match drinks at the local bars and restaurants were targeted by the PSG faithful. One of the videos showed flares and chairs being thrown while shattered window glasses could be seen lying on the floor.

After the violence, Newcastle fans have been encouraged to stick together and not loiter around the city aimlessly without other fans. Kicking off in paris🤬#nufcfans #nufc #psgultras pic.twitter.com/wrzT4LauQK — Alex Waters (@AlexWaters03) November 27, 2023 × “Corcoran’s Boulogne was asked to shut at 10 pm by the police. A group of Newcastle fans moved on to Café Seguin to continue the night. A group of around 30 PSG fans turned up, stood outside, threw a flare and chairs etc at the windows and doors," a spokesperson of Newcastle United Supporters’ Club (NUSC) was quoted as saying by Guardian.

Notably, the incident comes on the back of 58-year-old Newcastle fan Eddie McKay being stabbed twice in the arm and once in the back after he travelled to San Siro in Italy for the match against AC Milan. It was Newcastle's first away game in the UCL after more than two decades.

Newcastle vs PSG

The Geordies arrive in Paris, desperate to seek a point after finding themselves at the bottom of Group F. Two consecutive defeats against Borussia Dortmund mean that Eddie Howe's men need to salvage at least a point to keep their hopes alive of making it out of the group.

As for PSG, the team is currently in the second spot with six points and will be eager to avenge the loss suffered at St James' Park earlier in the campaign. Kylian Mbappe-led PSG were pumped 4-1 by Newcastle with goals from Fabian Schar, Dan Burn Sean Longstaff and Miguel Almiron shocking the Parisians.

Probable lineups:

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Skriniar, Hernandez, Mukiele; Ruiz, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe

Newcastle United: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon