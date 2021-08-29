'Bound to happen': Indian skipper Virat Kohli hints changes in upcoming Test against England

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has hinted at some changes in the lineup as they head into the fourth Test of the five-match series against England.

The Men in Blue suffered a crushing innings defeat at the hands of England in the third Test. During the post-match video conference, captain Kohli ruled out the concept of playing an extra batsman in the upcoming match.

“I don't believe in that balance and I have never believed in that balance because either you can try and save a defeat or you can try and win a game. And we have drawn games in the past with a similar number of batters,” Kohli said during the presser.

“If your top six (including keeper) don’t do the job there is no guarantee that the extra guy can bail you out. You have to take pride in taking responsibility and doing the job for the team. If you don't have the ability or resources to take 20 wickets in a Test match, then you are already playing for two results and that's not how we play,” he added.

“That's bound to happen as it's a logical and sensible thing to do. We don't want to push individuals to a place where they break down and that conversation is important,” Kohli said.

“We will have that conversation with individuals and you can't expect that in a short turnaround like these guys can play four Test matches in a row. So, we will assess who are the guys who will be given that many number of days to recover and be okay for the fifth one,” he added.

Ravindra Jadeja's availability for the next match is unknown as the spinner was taken to the hospital for precautionary knee scans as the all-rounder witnessed a scare during the third Test. Ravichandran Ashwin might return to the squad in place of Jadeja.

India could also tweak their fast bowling lineup and Ishant Sharma could sit out for the upcoming Test as Shardul Thakur is fit again and can replace him.