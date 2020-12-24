Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out for 6 months due to injury, likely to return in IPL 2021

Indian pacer, who was ruled out with thigh muscle injury during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on October 2, will remain out of action till IPL 2021, likely to start in early April. The 30-year-old pacer is set to complete his rehabilitation in January and is currently recuperating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

In total, Bhuvneshwar Kumar would remain out of action for six months since the date of injury.

"He will be able to play only during the IPL as he is out of competitive cricket for six months," an official in the know of things told IANS.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has not been selected in the Uttar Pradesh squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20, starting from January 10. The domestic season is expected to be curtailed due to coronavirus pandemic but India are set to host England for a full-fledged series ahead of IPL 2021.

The Indian cricket team, which is touring Australia, has already plagued by injuries with Mohammed Shami becoming the latest addition to the list. Ishant Sharma was ruled out of the four-match Test series on November 27 with India left with only Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav in the series.

Sports physiotherapist Heath Matthews, who is associated with the Mumbai Indians, said Bhuvneshwar seems to be suffering classic injuries.

"The problem with fast bowling is that it puts a huge toll on the body. He seems to be unlucky in the last couple of years and seems to be getting a lot of classic injuries -- back strain, side strain, hamstring strain -- that all focus in and around the lower back area, which is very often the problem area for bowlers," Matthews told IANS.

Asked if change in pace or style of bowling, like Bhuvneshwar has been trying, can have an impact on a fast bowler`s body, Matthews said: "Sometimes a bowler who is trying to get extra pace and extra swing, it takes a couple of seasons to get that right. At times, the body also takes time to adjust to take the new stress, trying to do new things. Unfortunately, it can be overloaded in certain areas. At the elite level you are so close to the maximum that to make changes becomes very difficult for your body and takes a long time to adjust."

(With IANS inputs)

