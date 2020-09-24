Ben Stokes expected to join Rajasthan Royals squad in 'early October': Report

In what comes as massive boost for Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit Rajasthan Royals, star all-rounder Ben Stokes is expected to join the RR squad early in October to help the team in the 10-14 matches in the ongoing IPL 2020 in the UAE.

Stokes missed England’s last two Tests against Pakistan and then opted out of the white-ball series against Australia to be with his ailing father Ged. Stokes’ father was hospitalized in December 2020 in South Africa during England’s tour and has since been recuperating in New Zealand.

However, after staying with his father for more than a month, Stokes may return back to the playing field and according to Gulf News, Royals may have their ace all-rounder back by early October.

Meanwhile, RR have started strongly in IPL 2020 after defeating Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in what was a high-scoring, record-breaking encounter in Sharjah. Jos Buttler, who missed RR’s season opener is also set to join the playing XI after missing the first match due to quarantine rules.

Sanju Samson, who was named the Man of the Match for his blistering half-century, hailed captain Steve Smith. “Absolute pleasure to bat with him. He is the world’s best batsman,” said Samson, who lit up Sharjah with his 32-ball 74. “When he goes out and bats 20 overs, it becomes easy for the others coming in.”

Stokes’ inclusion will not only strengthen their playing XI but will provide game-changing ability with both bat and ball.

