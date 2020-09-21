IPL Shorts: Can Virat Kohli lead RCB to a trophy? | Monty Panesar's take on umpiring call in DC vs KXIP match

Indian Premier League (#IPL2020) has kick-started with two thrilling contests between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, including one Super Over and controversy surrounding umpiring call. Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore return to the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad in what promises to be another nail-biting contest. In this episode of IPL Shots, former England international Monty Panesar previews the SRH vs RCB match while giving his take on the controversial umpiring call in the DC vs KXIP match.