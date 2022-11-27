Belgium vs Morocco at FIFA World Cup 2022 - Match prediction, preview, head-to-head and line-ups

The second match on day 8 of FIFA World Cup 2022 will see Belgium taking on Morocco in a Group F encounter at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. Belgium walked away as winners in their first group match against Canada (1-0), while last time finalist Croatia played a 0-0 draw against Morocco in the opener. Belgium will begin as favourites in Sunday’s clash against Morocco.

So what is in store for us in regards to this match, let’s have a brief look –

Belgium vs Morocco Head-to-Head

Both Belgium and Morocco are meeting for the second time in FIFA World Cup history with Belgium winning the first encounter between them at the 1994 edition with a 1-0 score line. However, during the side’s last meeting in a friendly game in March 2008, Morocco defeated the European team 4-1.

Belgium vs Morocco Group details

Group F consists of teams like Belgium, Croatia, Morocco, and Canada. Four teams with ample talent have produced exciting football for the fans in their scheduled first group games so far. While Belgium beat Canada 1-0 in a well-fought match, both Croatia and Morocco played a 0-0 draw in their opener. As Belgium will aim to move ahead in the Round-of-16 with another win on Sunday, the second clash of the day in this group between Canada and Croatia promises to be exciting as well.

World Cup record

Belgium is contesting in their 14th FIFA World Cup, having first participated in the 1930 edition where they stood 11th. Morocco, on the other hand, have quailed on six different occasions - 1970, 1986, 1994, 1998, 2018, and 2022.

Belgium vs Morocco predicted line-ups –

Belgium’s possible starting XI –

Thibaut Courtois; Dendoncker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Meunier, Youri Tielemans, Witsel, Castagne; De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Michy Batshuayi

Morocco’s possible starting XI –

Bounou; Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Attiat-Allah; Amrabat, Ounahi, Hakim Ziyech, Amallah, Boufal; En-Nesyri

Belgium vs Morocco Rica kick-off time, date, and venue