'Because we lost few games, doesn't mean we're a terrible team'- Rahul Dravid defends under-fire Team India

The No. 1 ranked Indian team entered the Asia Cup 2022 edition -- being played in the shortest format as a dress rehearsal for the T20 World Cup -- as favourites and were expected to win the trophy for the third time in a row. Despite topping their group, India lost their opening two games in the Super Four round and bowed out of the multi-nation tournament with Pakistan-Sri Lanka making it to the final.

Thrashing Afghanistan by 101 runs on Thursday evening (September 8), India settled for the penultimate spot in the Super Four by signing off from the tournament with a total of three wins and two defeats (versus Pakistan and Sri Lanka, respectively). Losing to arch-rivals Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the last over, India have been slammed left, right and centre with many taking a dig at their preparations for the upcoming ICC event. Nonetheless, head coach Rahul Dravid came in India's defence and has reckoned that 'losing a couple of games doesn't make them a terrible team.'

"Irrespective of whether we would have won those games, you got to keep things in perspective. In T20s, the margins are so small. It's not that because we won that tight game against Pakistan, everything becomes perfect. We lost a couple of games, which had gone down on a wicket that wasn't easy to defend," Dravid said in an interview on Star Sports.

