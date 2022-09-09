Rohit Sharma-led Team India's T20 World Cup squad likely to be announced on September 16: Report

After a forgettable run at the Asia Cup, India will look to amend their mistakes ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup, in Australia from October-November. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to announce the squad for the showpiece event sooner than later as many cricket boards have already announced their respective squads.

As per a report in the Times of India (TOI), the Indian team's squad for the upcoming ICC event is likely to be announced on September 16. Jasprit Bumrah's fitness is reportedly a reason behind the delay in squad announcement as the premier pacer is in rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru after missing out on the Asia Cup due to a back injury. Moreover, Harshal Patel is also working on his fitness after not being part of the Rohit Sharma-led national side in the Asia Cup where the Men in Blue failed to make it to the final.

Thus, Bumrah's fitness is eagerly awaited by the BCCI before announcing the squad of the one-time winners heading into the T20 WC Down Under. With the marquee tournament just over a month away, the BCCI selectors are still not worried about Bumrah's fitness as he is expected to be deemed fit.

ALSO READ | No better option than Md. Shami: Irfan Pathan on how India can fix bowling woes ahead of T20 World Cup

“Bumrah has not been declared fit yet. He is going to be at the NCA this week before the selection. The World Cup is still over a month away. Therefore, his selection will happen considering that,” a BCCI source told TOI. Given India's ordinary bowling performances in the continental tournament, being held in the UAE, India will be desperate to regain the services of both Bumrah and Harshal. Many are also discussing Mohammed Shami's inclusion despite the senior pacer having not played a single T20I since last year's World Cup in the UAE.

Given Shami's experience, good run in IPL 2022 and the the current Indian bowling line-up lagging behind, the 32-year-old might be roped in. After bowing out of the Asia Cup, India will host Australia followed by South Africa in T20I series before boarding the flight to Australia. It will be interesting to see what all changes the Rohit-Rahul Dravid-led Indian team management makes for the mega event.

India had failed to go past the Super 12 round in last year's T20 WC. Will the script change this time around for the Men in Blue? Only time will tell...