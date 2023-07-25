BCCI announces international calendar for 2023-24 home season; set to kickoff with AUS series before ODI WC

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India’s home international calendar for the men’s team as they are set for a tight next few months. The BCCI on Tuesday, July 25 announced the 16-match fixture list that will kick start with Australia touring India on either side of the ODI World Cup. The calendar also features a five-match Test series against England in early 2024 before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL).