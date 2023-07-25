'Wouldn't it be better if ...': Sunil Gavaskar on India's Test squad selection

The second Test against West Indies may have ended in a draw, but India has started the new World Test Championship cycle without any hiccups. With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal’s centuries and Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj’s fifers, the Indian side dominated the Windies. However, former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar has yet again questioned the purpose behind the runs scored by Kohli and Rohit. The veteran cricketer seemed upset to see the established names getting preference over youngsters.

Sunil Gavaskar on Rohit and Kohli

With former cricketer Ajit Agarkar appointed as the new chairman of selectors, Gavaskar hoped for winds of change. Sunil Gavaskar questioned the Board of Control for Cricket in India and said that the runs scored by captain Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli against this West Indies attack begs the question, "What did the selectors learn that they didn't know already?"

“Wouldn't it have been better to try out some youngsters and see how they take to Test cricket or is it that the selectors don't want any sort of challenge from the younger lot to the established players? Now that Ajit Agarkar has come on board as the Chairman of the selection committee, let's see if there is any change in the approach to building a team for the future or if it's going to be the same old story of the Indian team being the bridesmaid but not the bride,” Sunil Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

Kohli passed the difficult phases with aplomb: Sunil Gavaskar

Having said that, the veteran cricketer did not take away anything from Kohli's efforts in particular. Dismissed for 76 in the first Test, Kohli made up for it, scoring 29th century.

While talking about the same, Gavaskar said that Kohli didn't miss out as he had in the first Test match and duly got a century. “What that showed is that it's not just talent but the ability to understand the opposition, the pitch and the conditions to get a big score.”

