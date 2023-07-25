Ex-CSK batter Ambati Rayudu opens up on alleged Ravindra Jadeja-MS Dhoni 2022 rift

Former India and CSK batsman Ambati Rayudu has quashed rumours of a possible rift between Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during the 2022 season. Jadeja was named skipper of CSK in 2022 but after a spate of losses, Dhoni took over the reigns mid-season. There were rumours of Jadeja not being very happy about it but Rayudu have different thoughts on the matter.

"I don't think Jaddu (Jadeja) was upset with Mahi bhai at all. It was just that he was sad because the team wasn't doing great. Everyone's performances that year were not coming up to the mark," Rayudu said on BehindWoodsTV Youtube channel. Notably, CSK had finished second last on the points table in 2022 season.

Rayudu, who retired from all IPL after the 2023 IPL season, also said that it was MS Dhoni who nurtured Jadeja for 10-12 years.

Also Read: India skipper Rohit Sharma praises Virat Kohli after series win against West Indies

"He (Dhoni) has put this team and has made Jaddu (Jadeja) what he is today. He has nurtured him for what, 10-12 years. So he would naturally be happy that the product that he made has won the final for CSK after whatever happened last year," said Rayudu.

Jadeja had won the 2023 IPL trophy for CSK in a dramatic manner after hitting two boundaries on last two balls of the final. It was CSK's fifth IP trophy - taking them on par with Mumbai Indians for most IPL titles.

As for the CSK, speculations have been ripe with who is going lead the side when Dhoni retires. The 42-year-old wicketkeeper is speculated to have retired after the end of this season. Dhoni, however, made no such announcements after the end of IPL.

Nonetheless, Jadeja experiment as the captain of the side didn't work out as the franchise would have wanted and the team might look at some other options in the future. A few names which have come forward as Dhoni's potential successor are opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane as well.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE