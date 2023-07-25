India skipper Rohit Sharma praises Virat Kohli after series win against West Indies

India won the two-Test series against West Indies 1-0 after rain washed away the entire fifth day of the 2nd Test in Port of Spain. India made all efforts to force a result including scoring at 7.5 runs per over in their second innings but weather had different plans. After the match, India skipper Rohit Sharma showered praises on his predecessor Virat Kohli for stablising the innings.

"In Test matches, you need guys who stabilise the innings like what Virat did, he played superbly. You need the mixture of everything. We have depth, we have got variety. We are in the right place. It's about getting the job done," said Rohit about Virat's innings. Kohli had scored a sublime hundred in the first innings of the second Test, his first outside Asia in five years, which gave India a mammoth 438 runs on the board.

This was India's first Test assignment following a loss in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 Final against Australia in June this year. The loss was India's second consecutive one in the WTC Finals in as many cycles. Rohit, however, put his foot down on the matter and said that India have played consistent cricket overall.

"I always believe in getting better as a team. I said after the WTC final as well. We've played consistent cricket. That's what we are looking at. We want to focus on all three aspects of the game," Rohit said during the post-match ceremony.

The second Test between India and West Indies ended in a draw after not even a single ball could be bowled on the final day. West Indies were 76/2 in their second innings while chasing a target of 365. Earlier in the Test, Mohammed Siraj's five-for on a flat deck had given India a chance to force the result in a game moving towards a draw.

India grabbed the opportunity presented to them with both hands as they scored quickfire 181/2 and declared in their second innings after getting 183-run lead in the first.

