India women cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur may get two-match ban after outburst against Bangladesh

India women cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is staring at a two-match suspension following her outburst during the tied third ODI against Bangladesh. While the International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to release the statement or the retribution for her actions, Kaur would be the first female player to get banned if done so.

As per ESPN, the match officials have deemed four demerit points for Kaur's behaviour during the match. According to ICC rules, a players gets suspended for two ODIs or one Test or two T20Is, whatever comes first, if between four to seven demerit points get accumulated in his/her name in 24-month period. The matter will be dealt under Level 2 of ICC Rules which refers to players' behaviour.

Kaur's reaction in the match included breaking of stumps with her bat after being given out in the slip. The Indian skipper then argued with the umpire while walking back before criticizing the umpire during the post-match presentation. The match officials suggested three demerit points for breaking the stumps and one for criticizing the official in public. while the final decision will be taken by the ICC, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is understood to be talking with the apex body on the matter.

“A lot of learning from this game. Even apart from the cricket, the type of umpiring that was happening there, we were very surprised," Harmanpreet said after the match ended in the tie. The series was shared by both Bangladesh and India after it ended with 1-1 scoreline.

"The next time whenever we are coming to Bangladesh, we'll have to make sure we have to deal with this kind of umpiring and accordingly we'll have to prepare ourselves," added Kaur. "we controlled the game very well but as I mentioned earlier some pathetic umpiring was done and we are really disappointed about some decisions given by the umpires."

