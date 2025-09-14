/BCCI announces India A squad for Australia A ODIs; Kohli, Rohit rested, RCB star player named captain

Speculation that either Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli might play in the One-Day series against Australia A ended on Sunday (September 14) after the BCCI announced the squad without either of the two senior batters. India's young gun, Rajat Patidar, will captain the A side in the opening match on September 30, while Tilak Varma will lead the team in the last two matches on October 3 and 5, respectively. All three games are scheduled to take place in Kanpur.

Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh, all of whom are currently part of India's 2025 Asia Cup squad, will miss the first match of the series due to national commitments, but will rejoin the team for the final two Australia A games.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The One-Day series will come after two four-day matches in Lucknow (starting from September 16). It will also be India-A’s first 50-over match in the last two years.

Fixtures:

1st ODI: September 30, Kanpur, 1:30 PM IST

September 30, Kanpur, 1:30 PM IST 2nd ODI : October 3, Kanpur, 1:30 PM IST

: October 3, Kanpur, 1:30 PM IST 3rd ODI: October 5, Kanpur, 1:30 PM IST

India A squad for the 1st ODI against Australia A

Rajat Patidar (captain), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (wk), Priyansh Arya and Simarjeet Singh

India A squad for 2nd and 3rd ODIs against Australia A