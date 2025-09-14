/BCCI announces India A squad for Australia A ODIs; Kohli, Rohit rested, RCB star player named captain

The BCCI has announced the India A squad for the upcoming One-Day series against Australia A. However, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are both missing from the team.
Speculation that either Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli might play in the One-Day series against Australia A ended on Sunday (September 14) after the BCCI announced the squad without either of the two senior batters. India's young gun, Rajat Patidar, will captain the A side in the opening match on September 30, while Tilak Varma will lead the team in the last two matches on October 3 and 5, respectively. All three games are scheduled to take place in Kanpur.
Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh, all of whom are currently part of India's 2025 Asia Cup squad, will miss the first match of the series due to national commitments, but will rejoin the team for the final two Australia A games.
The One-Day series will come after two four-day matches in Lucknow (starting from September 16). It will also be India-A’s first 50-over match in the last two years.
Rajat Patidar (captain), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (wk), Priyansh Arya and Simarjeet Singh
Tilak Varma (capt), Rajat Patidar (vice-capt), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (wk), Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh