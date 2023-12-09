New Zealand have settled the score in the Test series against Bangladesh after a narrow win over the hosts in Dhaka on Saturday (Dec 9). Needing 137 runs to win in the fourth innings, New Zealand lost six wickets but made sure they got over the line despite the impressive show from Taijul Islam. Glenn Phillips’ resolute innings in the match saw him earn Player of the Match with the two-match series ending 1-1 as both teams shared points in the World Test Championship (WTC). A solid seventh-wicket stand between Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner helped New Zealand ace a tough chase in Mirpur 🔥



Out to bat on day 4 of the second Test, Bangladesh started the day at 38/2 in their second innings and looked to build on. However, Ajaz Patel and Mitchell Santner broke the back of the Bangladesh batting line-up which resulted in the hosts being 97/7. Patel ended with figures of 57/6 while Santner scalped three wickets to help New Zealand stamp their authority on the match. Skipper Tim Southee ended with 25/1 in his six overs as the visitors used only three bowlers in their second innings. Bangladesh were later bowled out for 144 with Zakir Hasan top-scoring with 59.

In reply, New Zealand did not have the best starts as they lost wickets in the early stage. Glenn Phillips scored an unbeaten 40 under pressure as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by four wickets in the second Test on Saturday to finish the two-match series level.

Set a chase of 137 in Dhaka, the visitors reached 139-6 an hour into the fourth day's final session with Phillips, who made 87 in the first innings, receiving able support from Mitchell Santner.

Santner capped in on a fine all-round performance with 35 not out after his 3-51 earlier with the ball.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed 3-52 and Taijul Islam chipped in with 2-58 before Phillips and Santner, who shared 70 in their unbroken seventh-wicket stand, denied Bangladesh their hopes of a first Test series win over the Black Caps.

Fifteen wickets fell on the opening day before rain washed out the entire second day and the opening session of the third.