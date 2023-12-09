‘Grateful’ Adam Zampa feels aftereffects of tired 2023 World Cup campaign despite impressive BBL start

One of the cornerstones in Australia’s 2023 World Cup winning campaign, Adam Zampa, admits suffering the aftereffects of the one-and-a-half month-long marquee event despite his impressive performance for Melbourne Renegades in the side’s opener in BBL on Friday.

Zampa suffered from illness and discomfort in his body during the first two CWC games against India and South Africa, which Australia lost. He, however, returned to form in emphatic style, picking three consecutive four-fours, finishing the World Cup with the most wickets (23) for a spinner and second-most after Mohammed Shami.

Though he stayed in India for the first two T20Is following the World Cup, Zampa returned home to prepare for the upcoming Big Bash League season. Playing the first game for his new team – Renegades, Zampa picked two wickets on successive balls, removing Steve Smith and Tom Curran.

He impressed with his spell of two for 24, conceding just one boundary, but the Sixers walked away with an eight-run win. While Renegades play Perth Scorchers in Geelong on Sunday, the Melbourne-based outfit will have a ten-day cooling-off period before their next match.

Speaking on how he’s copping up since returning home from the World Cup, Zampa said,

"Body's probably not in an ideal situation but feeling much better than it was at the start of the World Cup. We've got a game in two day's time then a little bit of a break so there's periods now to try and get away from it, get the body good and just get away from cricket because it's been a big few months. It's taken its toll, that's for sure," the leg-spinner added.

‘Been pinching myself’

Zampa is a two-time World Cup winner with Australia and still pinches himself over realising his dream in India this time. Feeling grateful about being in this position in life and cricket, Zampa said,

"Been home for a week and still waking up most mornings pinching myself. Personally, I can't believe I'm at this stage of my career. I always felt like I was scrapping just to stay in the Australian team. Never really thought I'd play as much as I have for Australia.