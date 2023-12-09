Freak Canberra storm ends Pakistan’s Perth Test build-up; Abrar doubtful with suspected leg injury

An out-of-nowhere and freak massive electrical storm on Friday night in Australia’s capital city of Canberra, blowing with 55 kph, washed away the pitch at the Manuka Oval, abandoning the final day’s play between the Prime Minister’s XI against Pakistan.

Upon inspecting the playing area on Saturday morning (the final day of the four-day warm-up game), the umpires and two captains decided to call off the proceedings, ending Pakistan’s preparation for the first Test starting in Perth on December 14.

Though Pakistan skipper Shan Masood and star batter Babar Azam looked in ominous touch, their middle order missed on spending more time in the middle ahead of Thursday's start to the three-match Test series.

However, their concern is Abrar Ahmed’s last-moment complaint of discomfort in his right leg, leading to speculations of him missing out on a place in the Perth Test. Considering Abrar remains unfit, Pakistan will likely play another specialist – the 37-year-old Noman Ali in his place, with three seamers – Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, and Mohammad Wasim locked in to start.

Australia ready for home summer

With plenty already being said about David Warner following his selection in the final 14 for the Perth Test in his farewell series, Australia is ready to come out and rock the home summer, with their XI almost certain.

Though questions would rise after Warner plays his final Test at home (at SCG early next year), several contenders – Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft are pushing in to press their case for replacing the veteran at the top in Tests.

While Bancroft and Harris were not among the runs in this game against Pakistan, the left-handed Renshaw impressed everyone with a stunning hundred.

"It was easy to get frustrated out there with some shots you thought should go for four, and you're getting two for it, so the mental strength for him to face as many balls as he did was impressive," PM's XI captain Nathan McSweeney told reporters. "That puts him in good stead I guess, along with the other guys, they've all batted well, so good luck to the selectors.