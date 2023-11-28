BAN vs NZ 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test LIVE in India

BAN vs NZ 1st Test Live Streaming: Bangladesh and New Zealand are set to play a two-match Test series starting on Tuesday, ending a long season of white-ball cricket.

It is the first time in more than ten years that the Black Caps will play a red-ball series on Bangladeshi soil.

The test series holds great significance for both teams as it marks the beginning of the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for them. While India-West Indies, Australia-England, and Pakistan-Sri Lanka have already played against each other in the current WTC cycle, which started shortly after Australia defeated India in the 2023 final, New Zealand, Bangladesh, and South Africa have yet to play any games.

The first Test match of the series will be held at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (Nov 28). The second Test will be held at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur.

In the history of Test cricket, New Zealand and Bangladesh have faced each other 17 times. Out of these, Bangladesh has won only one match. However, in the 2021-22 series, Bangladesh created history by defeating New Zealand on its soil. It is important to note that Bangladesh has never won a home Test match against New Zealand.

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test.

When is the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test match?

The 1st match between Bangladesh and New Zealand will commence on Tuesday (Nov 28) and end on Saturday (Dec 2).

When will the 1st Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand start?

The first Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh will begin at 9:00 am IST on Tuesday (Nov 28).

Where will the 1st Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand be played?

The first Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand will take place at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test in India?

There is no telecast of the opening Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand. But fans can watch the live streaming on the Fancode app. It will also be live-streamed on Rabbitholebd Sports’ YouTube channel.