IPL 2024: 'He's ideal fit for us' - RCB's director of cricket on Cameron Green's trade

Cameron Green joining Royal Challengers Bangalore is as big news as Hardik Pandya returning to the Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2024 trade window. Green, a powerhouse of talent, played for Mumbai last season, impressing everyone with his all-around traits. However, with he now entering another star-studded side, RCB's team's director of cricket, Mo Bobat, feels Green could be the perfect fit for them in the middle-order, given what he brings to the table.

With his long strides and a relatively heavy build, Green has more reach and power to smash the cricket ball with - something Bobat wants RCB to make the most of. Showering praises on the first signing (traded in) of the season, Bobat said,

"He's the ideal fit for us in that middle-order power role," Bobat said on RCB Bold Diaries.

"He's a high-quality, skilful and powerful batsman. He's got the game against both pace and spin. He's got international experience across formats, and I'm sure he will enjoy batting at the Chinnaswamy," RCB's director of cricket added. Bengaluru’s Greenery 🤝 Green’s monstrous hits - time to make safety helmets at the Cubbon Park mandatory.



Talking highly about Green's bowling and fielding, two facets of his game where he has shown promise, Bobat feels Green is an A+ deal for the franchise and that everyone is excited to work with such a serious talent.

"So, seeing him do that will be really exciting. He's also a fantastic bowler, and he bowls with pace and bounce, which were certainly attributes we were looking for, particularly in our home conditions. Let's not forget what an exceptional fielder he is. Some of the catches he has taken in recent times fielding at gully is seriously impressive," Bobat added.

Head coach happy with Green's inclusion

Cameron Green's last-minute deal broke the internet, and RCB's new head coach, Andy Flower, is excited to have the Aussie star playing for them, filling the middle-order spot.

"Our focus area really was around the middle order and where we can improve that middle order, in case we do lose some of our top players at the top [order], which inevitably happens," Flower said.

"So, that's one area, and the other area was getting the balance right on the overseas players and how we allocate our resources in that area. Of course, even in these days of Impact Players, all-rounders are still important," Flower explained.

Meanwhile, after adding INR 17.50 crore to their kitty in an all-cash deal for Green, Mumbai Indians traded in Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans for INR 15 crore.