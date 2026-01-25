Australian Open: Tien stuns Medvedev in fourth round; Alcaraz books quarter's berth

Three-time Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev made a shock exit from this year’s tournament after he was stunned by Learner Tien of the United States on Sunday (Jan 25). Medvedev, runner-up in 2021, 2022 and 2024, was beaten 6-4, 6-0, 6-3 by Tien at the Rod Laver Arena. Elsewhere, Carlos Alcaraz took another step towards a career Grand Slam as they beat Tommy Paul in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2026.

Medvedev stunned

The 20-year-old American, who capped a breakout 2025 by winning the ATP Next Gen title, crushed the Russian 6-4, 6-0, 6-3 in just 1hr 42 mins on Margaret Court Arena. It put 25th seed Tien into a last-eight clash with third-seeded German Alexander Zverev. He is the youngest men's singles quarter-finalist at Melbourne Park since Nick Kyrgios in 2015 and the youngest American man to reach the last eight at a Slam since Andy Roddick in 2002 at the US Open.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ | Meet Indians to score most runs in each of last 5 T20 World Cups ft Virat Kohli

"It feels amazing. I mean, so special to do it, especially here," Tien, who won his first career title in Metz in November, said of making his maiden quarter-final.

"It's always so special for me to come back and play here.

“Every year since I've been coming here, the crowd support has been amazing. I don't know why, honestly, a crowd like this with this much energy and support, it means the world to me to do it here.”

ALSO READ | From Chris Gayle to Brendon McCullum, 5 batters to score fastest T20 World Cup hundreds

Alcaraz in QF

Carlos Alcaraz stepped up his bid for a maiden Australian Open title with a masterclass to reach the quarter-finals on Sunday by dismissing the American Tommy Paul. The six-time Grand Slam champion won 7-6 (8/6), 6-4, 7-5 to equal his best run in Melbourne and is yet to drop a set.

The Spanish top seed plays home hope and sixth seed Alex de Minaur or 10th seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan for a place in the last four. If Alcaraz, 22, can break his Australian duck he will become the youngest man in history to win a career Grand Slam of all four majors.