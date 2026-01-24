Australian Open: Djokovic scripts history with 400 Grand Slam wins; Sinner, Swiatek in R4

Novak Djokovic continues to age like a fine wine as the Serbian won his 400th match at a Grand Slam tournament on Saturday (Jan 24), having got the better of Botic Van de Zandschulp at the Red Laver Arena in round three of the Australian Open 2026. Djokovic, a 10-time winner of the Australian Open, made light work of his Dutch counterpart as he sealed his place in the fourth round. Elsewhere in the third round, Jannik Sinner was through to the next round, extending his winning streak to 17 matches in Melbourne Part, while Iga Swiatek also won her contest.

Djokovic scripts history

In what was a one-sided affair at the Rod Laver Arena, Djokovic swept past Dutchman van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4). The win means he became the first player in the history of the sport to reach the feat of 400 wins in Grand Slam tournaments. The legendary star has 10 Australian Open, seven Wimbledon, three French Open and four US Open titles to his name during an illustrious career.

Roger Federer (369) and Serena Williams (365) are the next best. Victory was also his 102nd at Melbourne Park, where he has won 10 titles, to equal Federer with the most Australian Open singles wins. Djokovic's reward is a fourth-round clash with either Czech rising star Jakub Mensik or American tournament debutant Ethan Quinn, whose match was delayed due to extreme heat. The 24-time Slam winner is in good form so far as he bids to shatter the recent dominance of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

"I'm still trying to give these young guys a push for their money," said Djokovic. "I'm still around. I'm hanging in there.

"Obviously, Alcaraz and Sinner are the two best players in the world. They're playing on a different level from all of us right now.

"But, you know, when you enter the court and the ball rolls, you always have a chance, particularly here, on the court that has given me the most in my career."

Sinner, Swiatek in R4

Six-time major champion Iga Swiatek endured a roller-coaster ride before sealing her place in the Australian Open last 16. The Polish second seed, who is chasing a maiden Melbourne title, wobbled before beating 31st Russian seed Anna Kalinskaya 6-1, 1-6, 6-1. Swiatek faces qualifier Maddison Inglis next after Naomi Osaka pulled out of her third-round match against the Australian because of injury.

Elsewhere, two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner was also through to the next round, having beaten USA’s Eliot Spizzirri 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.