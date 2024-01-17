AUS vs WI 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs West Indies Test Series LIVE in India

AUS vs WI 1st Test Live Streaming: Australia will lock horns with West Indies in the 1st Test match, starting Wednesday (Jan 17) at the Adelaide Oval.

The main topic of discussion for the Test series was Australia's plan to replace the departing David Warner. An accomplished player across formats, Warner had decided to retire after the series against Pakistan, prompting conversations within the cricketing community on who would be the ideal replacement for him.

Eventually, Australia decided to entrust Steve Smith with the responsibility of opening the batting, moving him up from his previous position at number four. In the meantime, Cameroon Green was included in the squad to fill Smith's old spot.

Australia's Pat Cummins will lead the team as captain, while Smith will open the batting. The Aussies won against Pakistan and are currently at the top of the World Test Championship 2023/25 points table. They have played eight matches, winning five, losing two, and drawing one. India is their closest competitor. The West Indies are in seventh place with one draw and one loss.

Australia have played 118 Test matches against West Indies, the second-highest number of matches against any team in history after England. Among these 118 matches, Australia have won 60 while West Indies have won 32, and 25 have ended in a draw.

AUS vs WI 1st Test Live Streaming Details

Here's everything you need to know about the Australia vs West Indies 1st Test live streaming.

When is the Australia vs West Indies, 1st Test?

The first Test between Australia and West Indies will begin on Wednesday (Jan 17) at 5:00 am IST.

Where will the Australia vs West Indies, 1st Test, be played?

Adelaide Oval in Adelaide will host the first Test between Australia and West Indies.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Australia vs West Indies Test Series?

Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD will broadcast the Australia vs West Indies Test series in India.

Where will the Australia vs West Indies Test Series be live-streamed online?

Disney+ Hotstar will broadcast the Australia vs West Indies Test Series live online in India.

AUS vs WI Test Series 2024 Squad

Australia:

Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland

West Indies:

Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Kjorn Ottley, Teddy Bishop, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shai Hope (c and wk), Tevin Imlach (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Hayden Walsh, Matthew Forde, Oshane Thomas